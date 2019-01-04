Sommaire
04/01/2019 - 21:58

Beautiful house for sale to live in Switzerland

Are you from the Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the USA or Russia looking for a beautiful home to live in Switzerland? The house linked in the photo of this article will please you very much!



Beautiful house for sale to live in Switzerland
A very beautiful house for sale in Gimel in the canton of Vaud

House completely renovated with taste and superior quality materials.

With its 400 m2 living space and its useful surface of 514 m2 it will seduce you.

The house overlooks the magnificent view of Mont Blanc and the surrounding countryside.

Backed by a forest, it is a paradise on earth.

House with 11 rooms including 5 suites, one bedroom, 2 offices, a living room with central fireplace, an open kitchen and dining room.

Sauna, dressings, gym and much more.....

An elevator to serve the house from the basement to the first floor.

Many terraces and balconies.

5 garage spaces and many outdoor parking spaces.

Discover this UNIQUE property!

Francesco Andreiuolo








