House for sale Switzerland

Discover this exceptional house in Switzerland, in the Canton of Vau









House with 11 rooms including 5 suites, one bedroom, 2 offices, a living room with central fireplace, an open kitchen and dining room, sauna, dressing rooms, sports room and much more.... An elevator to serve the house from the basement to the first floor. This kind of luxury residence is very difficult to find for anyone looking for an exceptional property far from the city but close to public transport. You should know that the house has been completely renovated with taste and luxurious materials. This really makes it an exceptional property. With its 400 m2 living space and its useful surface of 514 m2 it will seduce you for your life project in Switzerland. The house overlooks the magnificent view of Mont Blanc and the surrounding countryside. An entrance hall welcomes you, you can access directly to the elevator or enter the spacious living room and its many bay windows that bring light and charm to its premises. between the living room and the dining room a fireplace open on the 2 rooms will allow you to enjoy a good fire at any time of the day. The Luxury cuisine has all the advantages of the best high-class kitchens, including a 3-temperature fridge for the different wines and professional equipment for the ovens and the rest of the kitchen. Custom-made oak cabinets.

Discover the exteriors that are as exceptional as the interior



20000 M2 PLOT WITH A FOREST THAT PROTECTS YOU FROM THE WIND AND THE SURROUNDING AREA



Backed by a forest, it is a paradise on earth.



Many terraces and balconies. 5 garage spaces and many outdoor parking spaces.

Discover the amenities



Less than 500 m from public transport



